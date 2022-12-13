Fallen NSF firefighter Edward Go promoted; SCDF holds observance ceremony

SINGAPORE - The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died after battling a blaze in a rental flat in Henderson Road last Thursday has been posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant (1).

To honour Sgt (1) Edward H. Go, a fire call alarm rang across all 23 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire stations, its headquarters in Ubi, as well as five division headquarters and the Civil Defence Academy at an observance ceremony on Tuesday morning ahead of his ceremonial funeral.

The fire call alarm is used to activate fire station crews in response to an emergency, and the one that echoed throughout SCDF buildings across the island symbolised the last call of the fallen firefighter.

At Alexandra, Marina Bay and Punggol fire stations, which are co-located alongside neighbourhood police centres, police officers were also in attendance for the observance ceremony.

At SCDF’s Ubi headquarters, about 300 SCDF officers gathered at the parade square where they observed a minute of silence as a mark of respect, before SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap paid tribute to Sgt (1) Go.