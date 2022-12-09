NSF firefighter who died after battling Henderson Road blaze was bright and brave

SINGAPORE - He was a quiet and shy person, but gave his best and was always smiling even when he was drenched in sweat and tired from training.

Known to his friends as Edward, the 19-year-old enlisted in the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in April 2022 and had aspirations to enrol in medical school upon completion of his national service.

But on Thursday, these ambitions were dashed as Edward died after fighting a fire in a rental flat at Block 91 Henderson Road.

The SCDF said he fell unconscious in the kitchen area of the fourth-storey flat.

His crew had brought him out of the unit and tried to resuscitate him before he was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

News of Edward’s death led to an outpouring of condolences from members of the public on social media.

Those who knew him described him as a bright and brave person.

Mr Shihan Ahnaf Shoeb, 23, who had trained Edward in the SCDF, said the fallen firefighter had struggled early on in his national service.

He said that Edward did not stand out initially, as he was really quiet in the first month of his Basic Rescue Training.

“But over time he started to talk more, and he always smiled. That’s what I remember most about him,” Mr Shihan added.

“He was a really bright kid, the kind that just by talking to him, you would know how smart he is and how bright his future was.”