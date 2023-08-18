All 10 charged in Fujian money laundering case held S’pore employment or dependant’s passes

SINGAPORE - All 10 of the foreign nationals charged on Aug 16 over their suspected involvement in offences including forgery, money laundering and resisting arrest held either an Employment Pass (EP) or a Dependant’s Pass (DP).

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said it is in contact with the police on investigations into the foreign nationals.

“These individuals held EPs and DPs. We will take the necessary action against them if serious offences are disclosed, in consultation with the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.”

The foreign nationals, aged between 31 and 44, were arrested on the morning of Aug 15, following an islandwide anti-money laundering raid by more than 400 officers that saw about $1 billion in assets seized or frozen.

They are believed to be connected to one another, and none is a Singaporean or permanent resident.

Of the 10, three are Chinese nationals. As for the remaining seven, three are Cambodian, two are Cypriot, one is Turkish, and one is a Vanuatu national.

Another 12 people are assisting with investigations, while eight are wanted by the police.

The ministry said all employers and work pass applicants must declare that all the information contained in their applications are true and correct.

“This includes company details and applicants’ personal particulars, as well as work experience, salary and qualifications. MOM will assess all applications and look into any suspicious information.”

It added that it will not hesitate to prosecute errant individuals for false declaration offences under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act.

Those found guilty face a fine of up to $20,000, up to two years’ imprisonment, or both, per charge.

“Employers found to have contravened the law will also have their work pass privileges suspended.”