MAS to build platform for banks to share customer info in fight against financial crime

SINGAPORE - A legislative framework that let banks share customer information was given the green light by Parliament on Tuesday, adding to Singapore’s arsenal against financial crimes.

Amendments to the Financial Services and Markets Bill lay the groundwork for the first centralised digital platform that will allow financial institutions request and share targeted information on individuals and companies confidentially to help flag, detect and prevent money laundering, terrorism financing and proliferation financing.

The platform, known as Cosmic - short for Collaborative Sharing of Money Laundering/Terrorism Financing Information and Cases - will be initially opened to six banks when it is rolled out from the second half of 2024. The banks, which will also help develop the platform with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), are Citibank, DBS, HSBC, OCBC, Standard Chartered and UOB.

Cosmic will first focus on three key risks - shell companies that conceal true ownership, trade-based cross-border transactions that disguise crime proceeds, and shell companies that facilitate indirect trade and payments to sanctioned countries. The initiative will be expanded to include more financial institutions and key risks down the road.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan told Parliament on Tuesday that the MAS is the owner of Cosmic and will ensure that data is exchanged and stored securely.

“The platform will have robust controls, including cybersecurity measures such as data encryption, and firewalls to block unauthorised external access. It will also have strict user access limitations. These controls will be subject to periodic audits to ensure the efficacy,” he said.

No red flag indicators will be triggered for most customers, Mr Tan assured the House, adding that the amendments have legal and operational safeguards to protect the confidentiality of the information being shared and the interests of legitimate customers.

The changes to the law passed on Tuesday let banks share information when they detect suspicious transactions that meet a stipulated threshold. They can also request for information from other banks and warn financial institutions of possible bad actors.

In the first phase, information sharing will be on a voluntary basis before becoming mandatory.

DBS’ head of legal and compliance Lam Chee Kin said criminals are getting more sophisticated and tend to engage with each bank differently to make it very difficult for any one institution to weed out illegal schemes alone. Cosmic provides banks with additional tools to bridge this information asymmetry, he added.

Ms Loretta Yuen, head of group legal and compliance at OCBC Bank, said information sharing on Cosmic is integrated into the banks’ data analytics tools, adding to its risk detection strengths and expertise.

She also said it will encourage more efficient allocation of industry. “Cosmic allows participant banks to leverage on the economies of scale and tactical advantages gained from having a banking sector that can effectively share risk information in a timely manner, with a united purpose to combat financial crime.”