Billion-dollar money laundering case: 11 more properties in S’pore linked to suspects

SINGAPORE - Eleven more properties were issued with prohibition of disposal orders in the billion-dollar anti-money laundering case involving foreigners from Fujian, said the police on Friday.

This takes the total number of properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders in the case to 105, after 94 properties were earlier issued with the orders.

The orders mean the suspects cannot sell the properties.

The 105 properties, estimated to be worth $831 million, include seven detached bungalows at Sentosa Cove and 79 condominium units, 19 of which are under construction.

Another 19 commercial or industrial spaces were issued with the prohibition of disposal orders.

The police said the properties are owned by the individuals under investigation.

They include the 10 who have been charged, other individuals wanted by the police, their spouses, or companies linked to these people.

The good class bungalows (GCBs) where the foreigners from Fujian were arrested are not owned by them, said the police.

The GCBs are not part of the 105 properties issued with prohibition of disposal orders.

The police said they have neither seized nor issued prohibition of disposal orders against any GCBs in relation to the case.

The police conducted a massive islandwide blitz on Tuesday, hitting several GCBs and high-end condos simultaneously to nab several suspects involved in possible illicit activities. The properties raided included ones in Tanglin, Bukit Timah, Orchard Road, Sentosa and River Valley.

Ten people, including a woman, were charged on Wednesday night.

Ranging in age from 31 to 44, they are suspected to be involved in offences of forgery, money laundering or resisting arrest.

The accused hold multiple passports, but are originally from Fujian, China.