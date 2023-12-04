Little India riot: TTSH doctor surprised those injured and in shock were in police and SCDF uniforms

SINGAPORE - It was nearly the end of a shift at 10pm at Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s (TTSH) emergency department on Dec 8, 2013, when Dr Phua Dong Haur noticed something unusual.

Several ambulances had arrived simultaneously at the drop-off point, and the paramedics looked especially flustered.

The ambulances were bringing in dozens of casualties, but these injured people were uniformed police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers.

Most of them were in shock, recalled Dr Phua, 50, who was one of two consultants on duty that night.

Initially, Dr Phua did not register this, as the ones who usually escorted disturbed patients and the wounded to hospitals were lying on stretchers.

The ambulance crew told him there was some unrest around Serangoon Road and more casualties were expected.

In total, 62 people – 37 police officers, 12 SCDF officers, five private security officers from Certis and eight members of the public – were injured in the riot.

TTSH’s emergency department would treat 36 of them until the following afternoon. These were mainly male police and SCDF officers.

The shell-shocked faces of the men in blue remain vivid in Dr Phua’s mind.

Dr Phua, who is a senior consultant in the department, said: “Seeing uniformed officers protecting us brought into the emergency department for help and treatment hit me and made me realise these officers are also human.”

It had been a busy afternoon at the emergency department, and the staff were preparing to go home after their eight-hour shift.

Then, they got word about a possible surge in patients. The team of about 30 clinical staff swung into action.

The other consultant on duty that night, Dr Eric Wong, 46, recounted how they split into two groups: one for incident response and the other to continue caring for the regular patients.

They designated an outdoor area to receive patients from the riot. Staff arranged chairs for those with minor injuries to rest, and prepared trolley beds for those more seriously hurt.