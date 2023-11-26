Having to charge at ‘rioters’ made me realise peace and security cannot be taken for granted

SINGAPORE - When the Little India riot broke out on Dec 8, 2013, this reporter was a blissfully unaware 16-year-old on an overseas school trip.

I read about it only when I came home two days later.

The images of rage and chaos in the newspapers seemed unreal.

It was startling to know that 62 people were injured, and see police cars and ambulances flipped over and burned.

All I could think of was: How could this have happened in Singapore?

Ten years later, I experienced first-hand how our riot police would respond should a similar incident break out.

On Nov 23, the Special Operations Command’s (SOC) Police Tactical Unit (PTU) invited the media to witness their capabilities at the Home Team Tactical Centre in Mandai.