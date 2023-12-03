‘I thought I’d never see my daughter again’: Little India riot survivor

SINGAPORE - Cowering under a rubbish bin, she saw a pair of black boots coming towards her as she peeked through the gap between her flimsy shelter and the floor of the private bus.

She had just been hit in the face by a brick that had smashed through the windows of the vehicle she was hiding in.

Hundreds of foreign workers were shaking the bus, screaming for her to be punished after one of their countrymen had been run over by the vehicle and died.

Her left contact lens had fallen out and blood was streaming into her eye from the wide gash on her left eyebrow.

Hardly able to see anything, she did not know if the approaching feet belonged to friend or foe.

Knees to her chest, body trembling, she kept silent and waited for death to come.

Even though the Little India riot happened 10 years ago on Dec 8, 2013, Madam Grace Wong Geck Woon, the bus timekeeper, still remembers everything vividly.

As timekeeper, she was responsible for the movement of buses transporting foreign workers from Little India back to their dormitories in Jalan Papan in Jurong.

She woke up that morning thinking that day would be like any other.

But a traffic accident at 9.21pm which killed Mr Sakthivel Kumaravelu, a construction worker from Tamil Nadu, changed her life.

Within minutes of the accident, she found herself taking cover in the vehicle because of rumours surrounding Mr Sakthivel’s death.

Speaking to The Sunday Times in her Potong Pasir flat on Sept 27, Madam Wong, 48, whose only child was four years old then, recalled in Mandarin: “I don’t know exactly how long I was hiding in the overturned rubbish bin. But it felt like a lifetime. I thought I was going to die, and that I’d never see my daughter again.”