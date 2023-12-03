Updated riot control tactics: Dogs, elite officers on motorbikes, and new pepper spray

SINGAPORE - Riot police on motorbikes, police dogs trained to intimidate, and pepper spray that stings the eyes – these are what rioters will face when the Special Operations Command (SOC) moves in.

In the past decade since the Little India riot on Dec 8, 2013, the SOC – the police’s elite force – has raised its capabilities.

The Straits Times got an exclusive look at the methods that the SOC uses to respond to public order and security incidents.

The Committee of Inquiry (COI) convened to probe the Little India riot, the worst public order incident in Singapore since the racial riots in the 1960s, found several lapses by the police. These included communication gaps, a poor decision to hold their positions and making arrests too late.

Vehicles carrying SOC officers were also bogged down by heavy traffic. This allowed rioters to burn and overturn unoccupied emergency vehicles, including police cars.

In total, 62 people, including 37 police officers and 12 Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers, were injured.

As a result of the riot, the SOC now has Rapid Deployment Troops (RDTs) who can ride to incident sites quickly on motorbikes.