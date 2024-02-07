Jail for company director who was unaware his firm received over $78m from Wirecard

SINGAPORE – In exchange for $500 a month, a man agreed to be the sole director of a firm called Strategic Corporate Investments without getting involved with its dealings.

The police said on Feb 7 that despite heading Strategic, Thilagaratnam Rajaratnam did not know the company had received more than 54 million euros (S$78 million) in its bank account from Wirecard AG between December 2014 and September 2015.

The monies were later transferred to various other parties, the police added.

The Straits Times had earlier reported that Wirecard AG, a German payment processing company, had filed for insolvency in Germany in June 2020 after admitting 1.9 billion euros in cash was missing from its accounts.

The company’s former chief executive Markus Braun and several other top executives were then arrested on fraud charges.

Thilagaratnam, a 60-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced to four weeks’ jail on Feb 7 after he failed to exercise diligence in his duties as Strategic’s director.

At the time of the offence, his brother, R. Shanmugaratnam, 58, was a director at Citadelle Corporate Services, a firm providing corporate secretarial services. Its clients included companies owned by Briton James Henry O’Sullivan, 49.

Both Shanmugaratnam and O’Sullivan were allegedly involved in the Wirecard case here. Their cases are pending.

For the current case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Vincent Ong said Shanmugaratnam asked Thilagaratnam to be Strategic’s nominee director some time in or around early 2014.

According to court documents, Thilagaratnam was told he would not be involved in the company’s management and would not have any responsibilities.

He was also told he would only need to sign documents for the company, and take instructions from O’Sullivan’s team whenever needed, said the DPP.

Thilagaratnam agreed to be Strategic’s sole director for $500 a month. He thought the company was doing e-commerce but did not know, and did not try to find out, details about its activities.

Strategic was incorporated on March 17, 2014.

Between December 2014 and September 2015, Strategic received more than 54 million euros from Wirecard AG.