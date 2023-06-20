Jail for 2 Wirecard Asia ex-employees for offences including criminal breach of trust

SINGAPORE – Two people who used to work for Wirecard Asia Holding were sentenced to jail on Tuesday after they admitted to crimes including criminal breach of trust involving monies up to $223,070 each.

James Aga Wardhana and Chai Ai Lim are the first two people to be convicted over Wirecard-related offences in Singapore and globally.

Wardhana, 40, admitted that he was linked to a misappropriated sum of $223,070 when he was the international finance process manager of Wirecard Asia, the Singapore subsidiary of German payment processing company Wirecard AG.

The Indonesian man was sentenced to 21 months’ jail on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including one count of criminal breach of trust involving $100,000.

Six other charges, including those involving the remaining $123,070, were considered during sentencing. He has made no restitution.

Chai, 44, whose offences involved $87,000 in total, was the head of finance at Wirecard Asia.

The Singaporean was sentenced to 10 months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to one count of criminal breach of trust linked to $47,000.

Another similar charge involving the remaining $40,000 was taken into consideration during sentencing. She has made a restitution of $70,000.

The cases of five other people, who are allegedly involved in the Wirecard case and were earlier charged in Singapore, are still pending.

They include Briton James Henry O’Sullivan, 48 and Singaporean former Wirecard Asia employee See Lee Wee, 30.

In June 2020, Wirecard filed for insolvency in Germany after admitting that €1.9 billion (S$2.78 billion) in cash was missing from its accounts.

The company’s former chief executive Markus Braun and several other top executives were then arrested. His case in Germany is pending.

The Straits Times previously reported that Wirecard in Singapore had been providing payment processing services to about 1,900 companies here before the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) ordered it to stop on Sept 30, 2020.

MAS also directed the firm to return all customers’ funds within two weeks.

Wardhana and Chai had engaged in a conspiracy to commit their offences with other individuals, including Edo Kurniawan whom they had reported to while they were working at Wirecard Asia.