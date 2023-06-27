Singaporean businessman involved in Wirecard case jailed 12 months

SINGAPORE – Henry Yeo, who is among those involved in the Wirecard case in Singapore, was sentenced to 12 months’ jail on Tuesday.

The 67-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty to three charges – conspiring to commit criminal breach of trust, falsifying invoices and laundering the benefits of criminal conduct.

Yeo was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for the first charge, two months for falsifying invoices and six months for the money laundering charge, with the sentence for the last charge to run concurrently. Five other charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

Yeo was the managing director of Jacobson Fareast Marketing Services, which was in the business of wholesale textiles and furniture.

In October 2018, Mohamed Riyaz – a friend from Mauritius – told Yeo about a business deal in which both of them could get 3 per cent in commissions. Yeo and his business were at that time indebted to various banks and he was not drawing a regular income from Jacobson Fareast.

Edo Kurniawan, vice-president at Wirecard Asia, subsequently contacted Yeo. Kurniawan arranged for James Aga Wardhana, who worked at Wirecard Asia and reported to him, to transfer $41,200 from Wirecard Asia to Jacobson Fareast’s DBS Bank account.

Yeo then withdrew $40,000 from Jacobson Fareast’s bank account and handed it over to Wardhana, with the company retaining the remaining $1,200 as commission.

Subsequently, in December 2018, $81,870 was transferred from Wirecard Asia’s bank account to Jacobson Fareast’s account, from which Yeo withdrew $79,485, handing it over again to Wardhana, while keeping the remaining $2,385 as commission.

Before the second transfer was made, Yeo was asked by Wardhana to create invoices for both the transfer made in October 2018 and the then upcoming one to conceal the purpose of transfer.

Wardhana, acting on instructions from Kurniawan, provided Yeo with invoice amounts, invoice templates for reference and descriptions for “marketing and intelligence reports”. Yeo then prepared the falsified invoices and sent them to Wardhana over Telegram.

In total, Wirecard Asia suffered a loss of $123,070 arising from Yeo’s offences.

Kurniawan left Singapore on Oct 10, 2018, before investigations started. An Interpol red notice was issued against him in September 2022, weeks after a warrant of arrest was issued.

Wardhana was sentenced to 21 months’ imprisonment on June 20 after pleading guilty to multiple charges – including one count of criminal breach of trust. He was one of two individuals sentenced then in what was the first Wirecard-related conviction in Singapore and globally.

The Attorney-General’s Chambers asked for a sentence of 15 to 19 months for Yeo, while Yeo’s lawyer, Mr James Ch’ng, asked for a total jail term of nine to 12 months.