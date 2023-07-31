Two men in Wirecard case claim trial to charges relating to false documents

SINGAPORE - The former director of a local accounting firm and a Briton are claiming trial in a case of falsifiying documents connected to collapsed German payments company Wirecard.

Singaporean R. Shanmugaratnam, 57, the former director of Citadelle Corporate Services, and British national James Henry O’Sullivan, 48, appeared in a Singapore district court in a joint trial on Monday.

Shanmugaratnam, who faces 14 counts of falsifying documents with intent to defraud, is accused of faking letters stating that Citadelle held millions for Wirecard AG or its related companies in escrow accounts in Singapore, when in reality, the accounts did not have such money.

Escrow is an essential service in capital markets that supports transactions such as mergers and acquisitions.

O’Sullivan, who faces seven counts of abetting the falsification of documents, is alleged to have instigated Shanmugaratnam to falsify several of these letters.

Prosecutors proceeded with 13 charges and five charges against Shanmugaratnam and O’Sullivan, respectively.

In his opening address, Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Gordon Oh said this case occurred against the backdrop of the collapse of Wirecard AG in June 2020, which had been accused of fraudulently inflating sales and profits to potentially mislead auditors.

A subsequent investigation by auditor KPMG AG in Germany reported that it could not verify Wirecard AG’s revenues as its receivables mainly involved payments to escrow accounts held with third parties, and these third parties’ records only confirmed how much the accounts held without stating individual transactions.

The company then admitted that €1.9 billion (S$2.8 billion) in cash was missing from its accounts. In June 2020, its chief executive officer Markus Braun resigned, while its chief operating officer Jan Marsalek was dismissed.

Some time in 2010, O’Sullivan became acquainted with Shanmugaratnam when he engaged Citadelle’s services to set up companies in Singapore.

Prosecutors said Shanmugaratnam got to know Marsalek and Oliver Bellenhaus – the then managing director of Cardsystems Middle East FZ LLC, a related company of Wirecard AG based in Dubai – through O’Sullivan.

Shanmugaratnam entered into three escrow arrangements with Wirecard AG and its subsidiary companies.

Marsalek is on the run and currently on Interpol’s most wanted list, while Bellenhaus is on trial in Germany.