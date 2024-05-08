Former transport minister Iswaran wins bid for joint trial of two sets of criminal charges

SINGAPORE - Former transport minister S. Iswaran, who faces criminal charges involving more than $400,000 worth of items, succeeded in his High Court bid for a joint trial of the two sets of charges that he faces, following a full-day hearing.

His lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, had argued that Iswaran’s state of mind was the same for both sets of charges.

“He was dealing with very, very dear and close friends,” said Mr Singh, adding that his client did not suspect that the gifts were offered as “veiled gratification”.

Iswaran currently faces 27 charges relating to hotel and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, and eight charges relating to Mr David Lum Kok Seng, the managing director of mainboard-listed Lum Chang Holdings.

On May 8, Mr Singh questioned the prosecution’s decision to have separate trials, and for pushing back the charges involving Mr Ong, when trial dates had initially been fixed for this set of charges.

The trial dates are currently slated for August and September 2024.

Mr Singh said that both sets of charges should be heard together because they share similar features.

Arguing before Justice Vincent Hoong, Mr Singh said: “My client is saying, come at me with both sets, please, I am ready to take you on.”

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong, had wanted the charges in relation to Mr Lum to be tried first, followed by the charges in relation to Mr Ong.

Of the charges relating to Mr Ong, 24 are under Section 165 of the Penal Code, two are for corruption and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Section 165 makes it an offence for a public servant to accept or obtain any valuable thing, for free or for inadequate payment, from any person connected with his official duties.

Iswaran was first handed 27 charges on Jan 18, involving items with a total value of $384,340.98 he allegedly obtained from Mr Ong.

On March 25, he was handed eight more charges under Section 165.

This second set of charges relates to items with a total value of $18,956.94 that Iswaran allegedly obtained from Mr Lum.

Mr Singh noted that this would be the first time that the Singapore courts are dealing with Section 165 offences.