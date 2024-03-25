8 new charges for Iswaran, who maintains not guilty plea

SINGAPORE – Former transport minister S. Iswaran was handed eight new charges in court on March 25.

These are under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which makes it an offence for public servants to accept gifts from someone involved with them in an official capacity.

Iswaran said he pleads not guilty to the additional charges, when asked by District Judge Brenda Tan.

Iswaran now faces 35 charges in total.

On March 25, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said in a statement that Iswaran had allegedly obtained as a public servant, valuable things with a total value of about $18,956.94, from a Lum Kok Seng.

Iswaran had allegedly known him to be involved in business which had a connection with his official function as Minister for Transport.

These alleged offences were committed between November 2021 and November 2022.

According to charge sheets, the items include bottles of whisky, golf clubs and a Brompton bicycle.

Iswaran arrived in court on March 25 about 8.20am with members from his legal team from Davinder Singh Chambers.

Speaking to the media gathered outside the court, he said: “Sorry you all had to get up so early this morning.”