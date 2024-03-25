Brompton T Line bike, whisky, golf clubs: What are the valuables involved in Iswaran’s new charges?

SINGAPORE – Former transport minister S. Iswaran now faces a total of 35 charges in relation to items worth around $400,000.

He was handed eight new charges on March 25. They allegedly involve Mr Lum Kok Seng, the managing director of Lum Chang, a property management, interior design and construction firm.

According to court documents, Iswaran allegedly obtained as a public servant, from Mr Lum, valuables with a total value of $18,956.94.

The former minister had allegedly known Mr Lum to be involved in a business that had a connection with his official function as Minister for Transport.

The items connected to the eight new charges are:

1. Four bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whisky, worth about $1,084.46 in total, obtained around November 2021.

2. Two bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whisky worth a total of $542.23, three bottles of L’Evangile 2014 wine worth a total of $394.20, three bottles of Pauillac De Latour 2015 wine worth a total of $186.31, three bottles of Albert Bichot Domaine du Clos Frantin Grands Echezeaux Grand Cru 2015 wine worth a total of $1,177.21 and three bottles of Pichon Lalande 2010 wine worth a total of $955.80. These items were obtained around January 2022.

3. A $749 TaylorMade golf driver, obtained around January 2022.

4. Two bottles of Gordon & MacPhail Caol Ila whisky, with a total value of $542.23, obtained around May 2022.

5. A $4,420 set of Honma Beres BE-08 Black AQ MX golf clubs, obtained around June 2022.

6. A $7,907.50 Brompton T Line bicycle, obtained around June 2022. T Line bicycles are the lightest bicycles made by the British brand.

7. Two bottles of M&H Elements Sherry Cask whisky, worth $198 in total, obtained around July 2022.

8. A $600 Scotty Cameron Phantom golf putter and two golf chippers, with a value of about $100 each. The clubs were obtained around November 2022.