Former transport minister Iswaran seeks clarity on prosecutors’ handling of his criminal case

SINGAPORE - Former transport minister S. Iswaran, who faces criminal charges involving more than $400,000 worth of items, has filed an application to the High Court seeking clarity on the prosecution’s handling of the case against him.

He arrived with his team of lawyers at the Supreme Court building at about 9.25am on May 8.

His lawyer, Senior Counsel Davinder Singh, is arguing the case before Justice Vincent Hoong, while the prosecution is represented by Deputy Attorney-General Tai Wei Shyong.

One issue mentioned by Mr Singh is how the trial against Iswaran should proceed in relation to the two sets of charges that he faces – one relating to hotel and property tycoon Ong Beng Seng, and the other relating to Mr David Lum Kok Seng, the managing director of mainboard-listed Lum Chang Holdings.

Mr Singh questioned whether the charges should be tried separately or should they be tried jointly.

This is a developing story.

Iswaran currently faces a total of 35 criminal charges – 32 under Section 165 of the Penal Code, two for corruption and one for obstructing the course of justice.

Section 165 makes it an offence for a public servant to accept or obtain any valuable thing, for free or for inadequate payment, from any person connected with his official duties.

The value of the items involved in the Section 165 charges amounts to $237,015.89, while the total amount for the corruption charges come up to $166,282.03.

The 35 charges were brought against him on two separate occasions.

He was first handed 27 charges on Jan 18, 2024.