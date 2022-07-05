First man who admitted to role in OCBC scams to undergo reformative training

SINGAPORE - The first man who had admitted to his role in OCBC phishing scams involving about $12.8 million was on Tuesday (July 5) ordered to undergo reformative training for at least a year.

This means that Leong Jun Xian, 21, will be detained in a centre and made to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Addressing him directly before handing down the sentence, District Judge Kessler Soh said that Leong is still young.

But the judge also said that Leong had committed a number of serious offences and deterrence was necessary.

The judge told Leong: "There are many areas (in your life) that need to be improved. Your attitude, your peers.You need to be engaged in more constructive things."

Leong had pleaded guilty on April 20 to a charge under the Organised Crime Act as well as two counts each of dealing with the benefits of criminal conduct and rioting.

In earlier proceedings, the court heard that Leong had been assessed to be unsuitable to be given probation for his offences.

It was, instead, recommended that he undergo reformative training.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lee Wei Liang did not disclose the reasons behind the recommendation that Leong be given such a sentence.

Leong and six other young people were charged in February over their alleged involvement in the scams. Their cases are pending.

They include Brayden Cheng Ming Yan, 19, Jovan Soh Jun Yan, 20, Muhammad Khairuddin Eskandariah, 20, and Lim Kai Ze, 21.

Two others cannot be named as they were below the age of 18 when they allegedly committed some offences.

Between Dec 8 last year and Jan 19, the police received 768 reports from OCBC bank account holders who had fallen prey to phishing scams perpetrated by unknown scammers.