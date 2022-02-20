13 people arrested over OCBC phishing scams; 7 have been charged

SINGAPORE - Thirteen people aged between 19 and 22 have been arrested for their suspected involvement in the recent spate of scams targeting OCBC Bank customers.

The police said in a statement on Sunday evening that nine men and four women have been arrested.

The police said they had been closely monitoring reports of the phishing scams targeting OCBC customers since December 2021.

"Through thorough investigations and extensive probes, the identities of 13 persons suspected to be involved in the OCBC Bank phishing scams were established," they added.

Police officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested all the 13 identified suspects in an islandwide operation mounted on Feb 16 and 17.

An array of mobile devices, bank cards, SIM cards, cash amounting $2,760 and two Rolex watches, worth a total of $35,600, were seized.

On Feb 18, seven male suspects were charged with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct. The offence carries an imprisonment term not exceeding 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

The seven men have been remanded for further investigations. Police investigations are ongoing against the other six suspects.

The police said they will spare no effort to track down any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with firmly and in accordance with the law.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes, the police added.