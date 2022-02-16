OCBC customers can freeze bank accounts instantly with new 'kill switch' in emergency

SINGAPORE - OCBC Bank customers will be able to immediately freeze all their bank accounts in case of an emergency, such as when they suspect they have been scammed, the bank said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Customers can activate this "kill switch" by calling the bank's official number on 1800-363-3333 and choosing the option "8".

By March, they can also freeze their accounts at all the 500 OCBC ATMs here.

OCBC said the kill switch allows customers to immediately freeze all their current and savings accounts, including joint accounts, ATM access, debit and credit cards and digital banking, as well as OCBC Pay Anyone app access.

After this switch is activated, no transactions - whether done digitally, via an ATM or at bank branches - can be made. Recurring or pre-arranged fund transfers will be disabled as well.