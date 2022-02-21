4 of 7 youths allegedly linked to OCBC phishing scams accused of other offences

SINGAPORE - Four of the seven youths charged in court over their alleged links to phishing scams targeting OCBC Bank customers are also accused of other unrelated offences, including robbery and rioting.

Last Friday (Feb 18), all seven were each handed one charge of helping others retain the benefits of criminal conduct around December last year.

Five of them are now 19 years old. They are: Jovan Soh Jun Yan, Brayden Cheng Ming Yan, Muhammad Khairuddin Eskandariah and two teenage boys who cannot be named as they were below 18 years old when they allegedly committed their other offences.

Those below 18 are covered under the Children and Young Persons Act.

The other two alleged offenders are Leong Jun Xian, 20, and Lim Kai Ze, 21.

Khairuddin, Cheng and Lim now face one charge each. They are accused of offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act (CDSA).

The four others - Soh, Leong and the two teens who cannot be named - each face between three and 10 charges for offences under CDSA as well as other crimes, including robbery.

One of the 19-year-olds who cannot be named has the most number of charges - 10.

He was just 17 when he allegedly started his crime spree on June 9, 2020, by misappropriating a debit card.

He is said to have committed cheating three days later when he allegedly used the card to buy items including cigarettes and cat food at two supermarkets. The items cost nearly $50 in all.

He is accused of unlawfully meeting three other people at the void deck of a Simei Road block of flats amid the Covid-19 outbreak at around 5pm on May 17 last year.

The group is then said to have worked together to rob an individual of items worth nearly $1,500 in all at the void deck. They included a mobile phone, a Gucci cap and a portable charger.

The teenager is also accused of unlawfully leaving his home amid the pandemic four days later.

After that, he allegedly went to a building in Paya Lebar Road to meet 28 other people. Court documents do not state what they did there.