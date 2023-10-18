$2.8b money laundering accused is IT company CEO but does not know where office is: DPPs

SINGAPORE – A man arrested in the $2.8 billion money laundering case claims to be the chief executive officer (CEO) of a computer support firm, but does not even know where his office is.

In fact, investigations show this firm is a shell company, prosecutors said on Wednesday, in arguing against bail for Vanuatu national Su Jianfeng. He faces four money laundering charges.

Deputy Public Prosecutors (DPPs) Edwin Soh and Sarah Thaker said the 35-year-old has no true roots in Singapore, which is proved by his lack of legitimate employment here.

In their submissions to deny him bail, the DPPs said: “He claims that he is the CEO of An Xing Technology, which he purports is an active company with ongoing projects. However, investigations show that this is a shell company.”

They added that as at Aug 15, which was when Su and nine others were arrested for their suspected involvement in this money laundering case, An Xing Technology only had a single corporate bank account which was largely dormant.

Said the DPPs: “There were totally no deposits made into this account in 2023. Further, and critically, the accused himself said in his statements that despite him being CEO, he is ‘unclear’ of the company’s business and does not even know the location of its office.”

The DPPs said this showed Su had little to no involvement in the firm.

They added: “His assertion that the company somehow roots him to Singapore is without merit.”

The prosecution also noted there were reasonable grounds to believe Su was guilty of the money laundering charges handed to him.

His four charges involve a total of over $17 million, which he claimed was linked to a friend named Ah Ler whom he met in Dubai, said the DPPs.

They said: “According to the accused, this mysterious Ah Ler would be able to ‘attest to the source of funds’. This is glaringly vague.”