Billion-dollar money laundering case: Charities urged to review donor records from Jan 2019

SINGAPORE – The Commissioner of Charities (COC) on Friday urged charities to review their donor records from as far back as January 2019, to see if persons of interest linked to the $2.8 billion money laundering case had donated money to them.

In an advisory seen by The Straits Times, the COC said charities should file suspicious transaction reports, if they have reasonable grounds to suspect that any cash or in-kind donations may be connected to any criminal activity.

The advisory included a list of persons of interest in Singapore’s largest money laundering case, to facilitate the review.

It added: “Charities that have received donations from the persons of interest and/or related entities should carefully consider the action(s) you will take in respect of these donations, bearing in mind the potential legal and reputational risks if it comes to light that your charity had accepted donations from the persons of interest and/or related entities.”

Over the past week, ST reported how several charities received donations from some of the 10 accused in the case.

On Aug 15, more than 400 officers led by the Commercial Affairs Department raided locations including Tanglin, Bukit Timah, Orchard Road, Sentosa and River Valley.

Nine men and one woman, who were all originally from China, were charged the next day with offences including money laundering, forgery and resisting arrest.

The first sign of trouble appeared in 2021 when the authorities noticed possibly forged documents being used to substantiate sources of funds in bank accounts here, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Oct 3.

After an extensive probe in 2022, the police uncovered a web of people allegedly transferring money to Singapore from abroad that was suspected to be earned from criminal activities. Some of the people were connected by family ties.

Some of the accused were said to have been involved in charitable activities before their arrest.