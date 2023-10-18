Money laundering case: Woman lived on Sentosa with lover, not daughter; S’pore roots overstated, says DPP

SINGAPORE - The only woman accused in the $2.8 billion money laundering case is said to have lived on Sentosa while her 15-year-old daughter lived with a maid at Beach Road.

And the person she was living with in a Sentosa Cove bungalow was her lover, who is also one of the accused in Singapore’s worst money laundering case.

In Lin Baoying’s bail review on Wednesday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Tan said the 44-year-old Chinese national, who had claimed she lives in Singapore with her daughter, had been less than candid with the court.

He said: “In reality, the daughter resides in Singapore but not with the accused. They stay at separate residences.”

The DPP said the prosecution was not insinuating that she did not intend to fulfil her motherly duties, but argued that Lin’s claim to be rooted here because of her daughter was overstated.

He added Lin’s daughter was receiving adequate care while Lin was in remand, and it was clear they had separate living arrangements before her arrest.

In arguing for bail, her lawyer Mr Chew Kei-Jin said Lin, who faces two forgery charges and one for perverting the course of justice, was first interviewed by police in June 2022. She then left Singapore twice and returned.

He said this was not something a person seeking to abscond would do.

The first sign of trouble in Singapore’s largest money laundering case appeared in 2021 when the authorities noticed possibly forged documents being used to substantiate sources of funds in bank accounts here, Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo said in Parliament on Oct 3.

Updating the public on the case, she said after an extensive probe in 2022, the police uncovered a web of people allegedly transferring money, which was suspected to be earned from criminal activities, to Singapore from abroad.

In arguing against bail, DPP Tan said Lin has passports from countries to which she has no substantive ties to, including Turkey, Cambodia and Dominica - a country she had never been to.

He said she got the Dominican passport after paying US$130,000 (S$177,800) to an agent and the Cambodian one after paying US$160,000.

The DPP said the manner in which she bought the passports meant she could do so again through similar methods.

Mr Chew said apart from a social connection with four of the other accused in the case, she has not been shown to be connected to the others.