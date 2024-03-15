10 strokes of cane for man who stabbed stranger with harpoon

SINGAPORE – Before heading to a bar for drinks in Cuscaden Road, a man told his friend to bring a weapon as fights occasionally broke out at the watering hole.

By the end of that night in June 2022, the same man had planted a harpoon into a stranger’s back after an argument broke out between them.

On March 15, Sheran Raj Balasubramaniam, 24, was sentenced to three years and seven months’ jail, and ordered to receive 10 strokes of the cane.

He had pleaded guilty to one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon, and another charge over a separate incident where he carried an offensive weapon in a public place.

During sentencing, District Judge Paul Chan noted that this was not Sheran Raj’s first brush with the law, pointing out previous violent offences and a stint in the Reformative Training Centre.

He did not elaborate on Sheran Raj’s previous offences.

“He has had a warning about not committing such offences before, but he has not heeded those warnings,” Judge Chan said.

In mitigation, defence lawyer Ashvin Hariharan of IRB Law said Sheran Raj was only 22 years old when the incident took place.

But the judge said while youth can be a mitigating factor as young people often commit offences out of folly or lack of life experiences, this cannot be applied to Sheran Raj as he is a repeat offender.

Judge Chan went on to say that a stronger deterrence is needed as Sheran Raj seems to have “no qualms” about committing violent crimes.

“He must now face the full measure of the law as an adult,” the judge added.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said on June 3, 2022, Sheran Raj had asked his friend S. Mageshwaran to go with him to Candy Bar at Ming Arcade shopping centre in Cuscaden Road.

Before entering the bar, Mageshwaran, 29, passed a harpoon with a 6cm-long blade to Sheran Raj.