Commonwealth chopper attack: Man, 20, charged over attack that injured 7 people

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly attacked seven people with a chopper and a knife in the Commonwealth area was, on Feb 5, charged with voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

The alleged attack on Feb 3 injured seven people, aged between six and 76.

Joseph Lau Jin Hua, 20, was charged in the Court Crime Registry Chambers in a hearing not open to the public.

According to the court’s computer system, he is being remanded at Changi Prison’s Complex Medical Centre for medical examination.

The Straits Times had reported on Feb 4 that Lau was pinned down by five members of the public, who used plastic chairs and poles to prevent him from hurting others before the police arrived.

According to court documents, Lau allegedly voluntarily caused hurt to Thurairaj Dharshana Kumar by using a chopper to slash his left forearm, causing him to suffer lacerations.

The charge sheet said the alleged attack took place at around 7.05pm at the lift lobby of Block 31 Margaret Drive.

The police said at a press conference on Feb 4 Lau did not have a criminal record.

Two men, aged 40 and 76, and a six-year-old girl sustained minor injuries. They were conscious when taken to the National University Hospital.

Another three men, aged 20, 21, and 54, and a 45-year-old woman were slightly injured, but declined further medical assistance.

ST understands Lau allegedly first attacked the 45-year-old woman near Margaret Drive Hawker Centre, but she did not call the police.

The police said they received a call about a man holding a chopper running towards 301 Commonwealth Avenue at about 7.05pm.

The 40-year-old man and his six-year-old daughter were attacked at the first-floor lift lobby of a nearby Housing Board block.

The police said the suspect then fled to the vicinity of the hawker centre, where he allegedly attacked the 76-year-old man.

He then went to the Alexandra Park Connector, where three men, aged 20, 21 and 54, were attacked.