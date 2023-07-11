Assailant gets 15 months’ jail for slashing stranger in Beach Road

SINGAPORE - A repeat offender with a history of violent crimes is back behind bars after he used a penknife to slash a stranger multiple times in an unprovoked attack in Beach Road.

The 32-year-old victim, whose name was redacted in court documents, suffered a 25cm cut on his chest, a 20cm slash wound on his lower abdomen and a 10cm wound on his groin region.

A medical report said the wounds would “definitely leave a permanent physical scar, although this is expected to fade in colour over time”.

His assailant, Chia Chiew Boon, 51, who was drunk at the time, pleaded guilty to an assault charge on Tuesday and was sentenced to 15 months’ jail.

This is Chia’s 10th conviction since 1995 and his previous offences include causing hurt to public servants.

The victim was attacked on Sept 18, 2022, shortly after going to Golden Mile Complex in Beach Road with a 35-year-old man.

The pair were walking to a taxi stand near the mall at around 4am when the victim heard Chia shouting and hurling vulgarities at them.

The victim raised his voice when he asked Chia what his “problem” was and proceeded to ignore him as he continued walking to the taxi stand.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jean Goh said: “All of a sudden, the accused slashed the victim repeatedly with a penknife... The victim fell to the ground and (the companion) immediately shouted for help from nearby police officers.”

The officers later found Chia in a nearby taxi and arrested him. They said he was non-compliant at the scene and had initially denied fighting there.

He finally admitted that he had slashed the victim when an Institute of Mental Health psychiatrist examined him later.

The victim went to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where he received stitches for his wounds and was given 14 days of hospitalisation medical leave.