Jail, caning for repeat offender after he gave harpoon to man who used it to stab victim

SINGAPORE - A recalcitrant offender who handed his alleged accomplice a harpoon that was later used to stab a man in June 2022 was sentenced to 17 months, 19 weeks and three days’ jail on Tuesday.

S. Mageshwaran, 29, who was also ordered to receive 12 strokes of the cane, committed some of his other offences while he was under a remission order from Sept 3, 2020 to Oct 1, 2021, during which period he was supposed to keep himself out of trouble.

As a result, he has to spend an additional five days behind bars.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to multiple crimes including harassment, being in possession of the harpoon and traffic offences.

For driving in a careless manner, Mageshwaran was disqualified from holding or obtaining all classes of driving licences for four months from his date of release.

The prosecution said that he was out on bail when he handed the harpoon to Sheran Raj Balasubramaniam, 23, who stabbed the victim.

The Straits Times reported in June 2022 that the assault victim, also 23, was found to be bleeding profusely with the 20cm-long weapon stuck in his back following the attack.

He was conscious when he was taken to hospital.

In earlier proceedings, Public Prosecutor Melissa Heng said Mageshwaran was convicted of being in possession of a dangerous weapon in 2019.

He was later sentenced to three years and three months’ jail and was released in 2020.

Mageshwaran was under a remission order when he reoffended on Nov 30, 2020.

He had used vulgar language against a 33-year-old policeman in Dunlop Street in Little India while drunk. He was then arrested and released on bail.

On June 3, 2022, Sheran Raj asked him if he wanted to go to Candy Bar at Ming Arcade shopping centre in Cuscaden Road.

When Mageshwaran agreed to go, the younger man asked him to take a weapon with him, as fights occasionally broke out at the bar.

Mageshwaran had a harpoon in his possession when Sheran Raj picked him up in a taxi at around 11.30pm that day.