‘Now, I think it was stupid’: Youth who was jailed for slashing people with knife

SINGAPORE – Mr Mohamad Amirul Shafi Abdullah was 19 years old when he slashed a man in the face with a kitchen knife after a disagreement over money.

The assault saw him sent to the Reformative Training Centre (RTC) in 2019. Young offenders given reformative training are detained in an RTC to follow a strict regimen that can include foot drills and counselling.

Six months after his release from RTC, he slashed another man with a knife at Clarke Quay in March 2022 over a purported staring incident.

Mr Amirul was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for the Clarke Quay attack. The Straits Times spoke with him in January 2024 after his release from prison.

“I did tell myself that it (the first incident) was the last time. But at that moment (in Clarke Quay), I didn’t think,” Mr Amirul, now 25, said.

He said the victim in the first incident had borrowed money from his friend, and did not settle the debt. So, he and his friends decided to confront the man while armed with a kitchen knife.

He said matter-of-factly: “(I slashed him on the face) from the eyebrow to the nose, to the cheek, from the left to right... (in total there were) three strokes on his face, hand and back.”

The police arrested him the day after the incident, and he was later convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon and carrying an offensive weapon in a public place.

While in RTC, Mr Amirul’s great-grandmother died. She was his closest relative, and had pleaded with him to change his ways over the years.

He said: “She would tell me, ‘I’m getting old already. How long do you want to be like this?’... I felt sad because she kept on saying the same thing, but I wasn’t changing at all.”

He said he tried but, on March 20, 2022, he went for drinks with two men he got to know while in RTC.

Intoxicated after downing a bottle of liquor, they attacked another man over a purported staring incident.

The trio rained blows on Mr Justin Chua Yong Jie. One of Mr Amirul’s friends used a glass bottle to hit Mr Chua’s head, causing a deep gash on his scalp.

Mr Amirul, who was carrying a karambit knife for “protection”, later told his friend that he had used it to slash the victim three times. He was later convicted of an assault charge.

In prison, he reflected on his string of offences. He now hopes to get his life back on track and focus on his part-time job as a kitchen assistant.

“Now, I think it’s stupid to hurt another person because of a staring incident,” said Mr Amirul.