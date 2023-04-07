1-Altitude fatal fall: Pair accused of safety lapses given discharge amounting to an acquittal

SINGAPORE - Two men, accused of lapses that led to a security officer’s fatal fall in 2019, can now walk free after they were given a discharge amounting to an acquittal on Tuesday.

This means, Mr Ong Han Peng and Mr Rodney Yeo Kuang Hsing, both 51, cannot be charged again with the same offences under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

Mr Shaun Tung Mun Hon, 26, died of a head injury after he fell into a 4m-deep pit at the 1-Altitude rooftop bar, which was then located at One Raffles Place, a 63-storey building.

Mr Yeo was a director at property developer OUB Centre at the time of Mr Tung’s death on June 9, 2019.

Mr Yeo had been accused of failing to ensure that the opening was covered or guarded by effective barriers to prevent a fall.

At the time of the alleged offences, Mr Ong was the chief executive and managing director of restaurant and bar operator Synergyinthesky.

He had been accused of failing to adequately consider the hazards created by the floor opening and implementing the relevant risk control measures.

Separately, Mr Teo Eng Hua, 62, who was also accused of lapses that led to Mr Tung’s death, was given a similar discharge on March 2 after his charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act was withdrawn.

Mr Teo, who is a senior operations manager at housekeeping, conservancy and cleaning contractor A&P Maintenance Services, had been accused of failing to take adequate steps to address the risks posed by the floor opening that led to Mr Tung’s death.

Meanwhile, two men were charged on March 28 over alleged safety lapses that led to the tragedy.

Philip Lim Keng Liang, 42, and Suresh Kumar Shanmugam, 60, were each handed one charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

At the time of the tragedy, Suresh was a freelance facade cleaning worker at One Raffles Place.

He is accused of failing to reinstate some floor slabs, which he and other workers had allegedly removed on the 63rd storey of the building to access a gondola pit, leaving behind a floor opening that people could fall through.

Lim was an operations manager at A&P Maintenance Services at the time.

He allegedly failed to take adequate steps to address the risk of people falling into the uncovered floor opening of the gondola pit at the bar at One Raffles Place.