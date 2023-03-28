2 more men charged over alleged safety lapses leading to fatal fall at 1-Altitude rooftop bar

SINGAPORE - Two more men were charged on Tuesday over alleged safety lapses that led to the death of a security officer after he fell into a pit at the 1-Altitude rooftop bar in 2019.

Philip Lim Keng Liang, 42, and Suresh Kumar Shanmugam, 60, were each handed one charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

The two Singaporeans are accused of committing the offences on or before June 9, 2019.

At the time of the tragedy, Suresh was a freelance facade cleaning worker at One Raffles Place.

He is accused of failing to reinstate some floor slabs, which he and other workers had allegedly removed on the 63rd storey of the building to access a gondola pit, leaving behind a floor opening that people could fall through.

Lim was an operations manager at housekeeping, conservancy and cleaning contractor of A&P Maintenance Services at the time.

According to court documents, he allegedly failed to take adequate steps to address the risk of people falling into the uncovered floor opening of the gondola pit at the bar at One Raffles Place, a 63-storey building.

Their cases have been adjourned to April 18.

Part-time security officer Shaun Tung Mun Hon, 26, died of a head injury after he fell into a 4m-deep pit at the bar on June 9, 2019.

During a coroner’s inquiry in 2020, the court heard that the opening where Mr Tung fell through had been uncovered by workers tasked with cleaning the building’s facade.

He was shown the pit and briefed about it before he started his shift at the alfresco bar on the day of the fall.