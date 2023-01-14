Painter dies after falling 4 storeys at Bedok condo in first workplace death of 2023

SINGAPORE – A worker from Myanmar died on Thursday after falling four storeys from a concrete ledge while he was painting the facade of a condominium block in Bedok.

This is the first workplace death in 2023.

In response to queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the incident took place at about 3.50pm at 738 Bedok Reservoir Road, the address of Waterfront Isle condominium.

The 37-year-old was paired with another worker and they were using a gondola, MOM added.

However, both workers climbed out of the gondola to paint parts of the wall that were out of reach.

The victim, who was employed by ISOTeam C&P, was standing on a concrete ledge when he fell.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

MOM is investigating the accident. It has told ISOTeam C&P to stop using the gondola and to halt all work-at-height activities at the condominium.

The company will be barred from hiring new foreign workers for three months due to its poor risk controls, the ministry said.

The company’s managing director will also be required to personally account to MOM for the lapses, and take responsibility for rectifications.

“MOM will not hesitate to prosecute those responsible if wrongdoing is found,” a spokesman said on Saturday.

Under the law, no person should enter or leave a gondola unless it is at rest on the ground, or at any level which allows safe access.

Workers should also be given appropriate safety equipment to prevent falls when working at height, MOM added.