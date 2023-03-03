Construction worker who fell from roof in Marsiling Lane is 6th workplace fatality of 2023

SINGAPORE – A construction worker died after he fell from a height of about 4m while doing waterproofing work on a roof, making him the sixth workplace fatality in 2023.

The 33-year-old Bangladeshi national fell at about 9am at 2 Marsiling Lane on Sunday, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesman said on Friday.

He was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, where he died from his injuries four days later on Wednesday.

The ministry said it found lapses in the safety practices of Guan Teck Construction 2000, the worker’s employer and occupier of the site where he died.

MOM has since stopped the company from hiring new foreign workers for three months and its management and safety personnel will have to personally account for the accident to the ministry.

It is also investigating the accident and has issued a stop-work order to the employer.

“Further action may be taken depending on the conclusion of the full investigation,” the ministry added.

When working at height, companies must ensure that fall prevention measures are in place and workers must be provided with adequate training and proper instruction, and equipped with appropriate safety equipment to prevent falls, according to MOM.

Another construction company was fined $200,000 under the Workplace Safety and Health Act on Feb 24, MOM said in a separate statement.

The company, Startly Construction, failed to ensure safe work procedures for workers using a scaffold, among other lapses which contributed to the death of a construction worker who was crushed by a 600kg structure in 2019.

The worker, Mr Macha Duang, and his co-worker were working inside a circular drain pipe 6.5m underground on July 23, 2019.

Both had to manoeuvre a mobile tower scaffold inside the drain, including across areas where the floor was uneven.

As proper ramps were not provided, Mr Duang and his co-worker used an improvised ramp.

The two workers decided to push the scaffold on their own, and risked the scaffold toppling towards them, MOM said.