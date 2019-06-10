1-Altitude employee found dead in construction manhole on roof of One Raffles Place

SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old employee of alfresco bar 1-Altitude employee fell to his death in a construction manhole on the roof of One Raffles Place just after midnight on Sunday (June 9).

He was reportedly a security officer at the bar.

Both the police and the Manpower Ministry are investigating.

The police told The Straits Times the Singaporean man was found lying in a construction manhole at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST understands that no foul play was suspected.

The police, which was informed of the incident at 1.26 am on Sunday, have classified it as unnatural death.

The 1-Altitude bar, which is on the rooftop of the 63-storey building, is touted as the highest alfresco bar in the world.

It said on its Facebook page on Sunday, around four hours after the incident, that its rooftop bar will be temporarily closed "due to some rectification works". Its indoor club will remain open to the public, the Facebook post added.

CNA news site reported that the man was a part-time security officer at 1-Altitude and had been with the company for less than a year.

The Manpower Ministry said the man had fallen into a four-metre deep pit in an area cordoned off for exterior building cleaning works.

Its spokesman added that all exterior cleaning works have been stopped while investigations are going on.

The One Raffles Place building is owned by developer OUB Centre, and the main contractor for cleaning works is A&P Maintenance Services.

ST has contacted 1-Altitude, OUB Centre and A&P for comments.