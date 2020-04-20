Coronavirus: Four condo residents fined $300 each for flouting safe distancing measures

SINGAPORE - The management corporation (MCST) of an Amber Road condominium estate and one of it residents were fined for breaching safe-distancing rules, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Monday (April 20).

In checking over 230 strata-titled residential developments, such as condominiums, the BCA also fined a resident of a condominium in Irrawaddy Road who had used the pool; a resident of a condominium in Flora Road who let her children play by the pool; and a resident of a condominium in Sims Drive who was found not wearing a mask at the main entrance.

In the case involving the condominium in Amber Road, the management had failed to close all of its common facilities, which resulted in a resident using the common gym.

The MCST was fined $1,000 while the four residents of the different estates were each fined $300, BCA said.

In its statement, BCA said all common facilities in condominiums must be closed.

"Residents should ensure that there are no visitors to their homes for social purposes, and should not conduct social gatherings within the estates.

"If residents need to leave home for valid reasons, they must wear a mask even if they are within the compounds of their estates," the authority added.

BCA urged MCSTs and managing agents to step up efforts in reminding residents the importance of complying with elevated safe distancing measures, adding that residents should also support and cooperate with them and observe these measures.

The authority said it has been receiving feedback of non-compliance with elevated safe distancing measures, noting that the information has facilitated BCA investigations.

Besides the authority, BCA said residents can also report non-compliances to the MCSTs and managing agents.

"BCA's enforcement officers will continue to conduct random checks on strata-titled residential developments during the circuit breaker period to ensure that the elevated safe distancing measures are complied with," said BCA.