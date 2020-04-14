Coronavirus: Mandatory for all in Singapore to wear mask when out, except for kids under 2 and those doing strenuous exercise

SINGAPORE - It is mandatory, with immediate effect, for everyone to wear a mask when they step out as part of stricter measures to curb the further spread of the coronavirus.

Those who do not risk a $300 fine for first-time offenders.

There are exemptions for those engaging in strenuous exercise and children below the age of two, as medical experts recommend against them wearing masks, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a media conference on Tuesday (April 14).

People may remove their masks when engaging in exercise such as running or jogging, but they must put them on afterwards, he said.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force tackling the outbreak, said the Government is also seeking to reduce the number of services considered essential.

About 20 per cent of Singapore's workforce, including foreign workers, are continuing to work under essential services, he said.

"We will now proceed to look at the list of companies classified as essential services and tighten this list further", with the objective of further minimising movement and keeping people at home, said Mr Wong.

Details will be announced when finalised, he said, adding: "We will trim it down as much as we can."

On the mandatory use of masks, Mr Wong stressed that the new requirement does not mean going out is encouraged.

He said: "You should not go out as much as possible... but on the rare occasion that you do need to go out for purchase of your groceries or essentials, it's only at that time that you wear a mask."

He noted that many have been complying with the stricter measures in the week since Singapore's circuit breaker began, and hot spots such as parks and wet markets are now under control.

Noting that some have complained of cabin fever, he said it is early days, and there are "at least another three weeks to go".

"We have to double down our efforts and stay home," he said.

Mr Wong said the requirement to wear masks in public may extend even beyond the circuit breaker period, which ends on May 4.