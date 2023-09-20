Singapore’s Raffles Hotel and Capella make inaugural World’s 50 Best Hotels list

SINGAPORE - Two Singapore hotels have been named in the inaugural edition of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list, with nearly half of the 50 winning properties based in Europe.

Singapore’s historic Raffles Hotel was placed at 17th while Sentosa luxury resort hotel Capella was ranked at 28th, with the results announced at an awards ceremony in London on Tuesday night (Wednesday morning, Singapore time).

Italy’s Lake Como hotel Passalacqua topped the list, with Rosewood Hong Kong and Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River taking the second and third spots respectively.

The list is produced by British media company William Reed - which is also behind food and beverage-centric lists, The World’s 50 Best Restaurants and The World’s 50 Best Bars. This is their first foray into the travel space.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels list is compiled by votes from The World’s 50 Best Hotels Academy, comprising 580 global hoteliers, travel journalists, educators and luxury travellers, led by a group of nine academy chairs.

Any hotel worldwide - from remote boutique properties to sprawling luxury beach resorts can be considered by panellists.

The voters are asked to consider everything from the first contact point at reception; to the room and its amenities; the hotel’s restaurant and bar offerings; all the way until they check out.

Each Academy member then casts seven votes for hotels in order of preference based on stays experienced in a two-year voting period up to April 2023.

Hotels from 35 destinations across six continents were assessed for this inaugural edition.

Asian hotels had a strong showing. There were six entries from Asia in the top 10 alone: The Upper House (Hong Kong, 4th), Aman Tokyo (Japan, 5th), Soneva Fushi (Maldives, 7th), Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok (Thailand, 10th).

The 136-year-old Raffles Hotel, which was gazetted as a national monument in 1987 in its centenary year, is the home to iconic venues like the storied Long Bar and even its liveried doormen.

It reopened its doors in August 2019 after a revamp of almost two years, with a slate of 115 suites and a host of dining options, including La Dame de Pic by renowned French chef Anne-Sophie Pic and yi by Singaporean chef Jereme Leung.

Raffles Singapore managing director Christian Westbeld said: “It makes all of us immensely proud that our world-renowned service delivering always-relevant and ever-evolving experiences have transcended Singapore’s shores and are being recognised by the (The World’s 50 Best Hotels) Academy.”

“We are also honoured to not only be flying the Raffles brand flag high, but also proudly representing Singapore on a global stage.”

Located within 30 acres of rainforest on Sentosa, Capella - which opened in March 2009 - has 112 spacious guestrooms, suites and villas, as well as two colonial manors and a host of peacocks that roam the grounds.

“With Capella Bangkok at 11th and Capella Singapore listed at 28th, we hope to continue to inspire travellers to experience hidden gems and the vibrant local cultures where our properties are located,” said Mr Cristiano Rinaldi, president of Capella Hotel Group.

“We are equally thrilled for our property teams to be recognised for their excellent service, and passion for hospitality, as they continue to redefine the word ‘exceptional’ in our industry, crafting memorable experiences for our guests.”

In a statement, The World’s 50 Best Hotels managing director Mr Tim Brooke-Webb said: “We hope this list inspires travel lovers to book somewhere truly spectacular for their next trip.”

Singapore will host a 50 Best awards ceremony - the 15th edition of World’s 50 Best Bars - on Oct 17 at the Pasir Panjang power station. This is the first time the awards ceremony will be held in Asia.

Top 10 hotels in the World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023:

1. Passalacqua - Moltrasio, Italy

2. Rosewood - Hong Kong

3. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River - Bangkok, Thailand

4. The Upper House, Hong Kong - Hong Kong

5. Aman Tokyo - Tokyo, Japan

6. La Mamounia Marrakech - Marrakech, Morocco

7. Soneva Fushi - Eydhafushi, Maldives

8. One&Only Mandarina - Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

9. Four Seasons Firenze - Florence, Italy

10. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok - Bangkok, Thailand