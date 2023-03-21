Singapore’s Cafe Monochrome, Kafe Utu crack global list of 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes

SINGAPORE – One is a black-and-white 2D-themed cafe that transports you into the sketch of a cosy home setting.

The other is a vibrantly coloured African cafe and lounge featuring beautiful art pieces and furniture in every corner.

Both Cafe Monochrome in Syed Alwi Road and Kafe Utu in Jiak Chuan Road are an Instagrammer’s dream – and they have made it to 2023’s list of The 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes in the World, released by global travel site Big 7 Travel.

Cafe Monochrome is ranked at No. 27 while Kafe Utu rounds off the annual list at No. 50.

Kafe Utu first entered the global list in 2019 at No. 9, in the year it opened, and also placed fifth on The 50 Most Instagrammable Cafes in Asia list.

Over the years, the brand has gained a strong following not only for its lovely interiors, but also its bold flavours in its African food and drinks.

At Cafe Monochrome, which opened in May 2021, its whimsical hand-drawn sketches are designed to mimic a home, with living room, hallway of mirrors and frames, walk-in wardrobe and study.

Its menu offers pastas, burgers, donburi and ice cream with waffles.