India’s Rambagh Palace, Singapore’s The Barracks Hotel Sentosa among travellers’ picks of best hotels

SINGAPORE – Tripadvisor, the world’s biggest online travel guidance platform, just announced the best places to stay ahead of the mid-year travel season.

It released the 21st edition of its Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best 2023 rankings across 10 categories for Singapore, Asia and the world on May 24.

This year’s global winner in the Top Hotels category is Rambagh Palace in Jaipur, India, which was built in 1835. Dubbed the “Jewel of Jaipur”, it bagged more than 5,000 five-bubble reviews.

In Singapore, The Barracks Hotel Sentosa managed by Far East Hospitality is No. 1 on the Tripadvisor local list.

Far East Hospitality, a joint venture in 2013 between Far East Orchard and The Straits Trading Co, is an international hospitality owner and operator with a diverse portfolio of 10 brands of hotels, serviced residences and apartment hotels.

Mr Arthur Kiong, chief executive of Far East Hospitality, tells The Straits Times that it has been the company’s aspiration for its Singapore hotel brands to rank among the big global names.

“The team at The Barracks Hotel Sentosa is ecstatic that our hard work, dedication and putting guests first have paid off,” he says.

The Barracks Hotel Sentosa, which opened in 2019, is housed within a former British artillery outpost built in 1904 in a leafy enclave in Palawan Ridge.