SFA suspends bean curd maker after finding cockroaches, dead rodent on premises

SINGAPORE - Food manufacturer Seng Huat Bean Curd has been ordered to suspend operations until further notice, after a widespread pest infestation was found by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) during an inspection on Thursday (July 29).

Cockroaches, drain flies and a dead rodent were found during the inspection. The premises, located at Jurong Food Hub at 15 Jalan Tepong, were also poorly maintained, the agency said in a statement.

The home-grown business has also been ordered to recall its tau kwa delivered to various wet markets on Thursday as a precautionary measure.

The business was directed by the SFA take the necessary measures to improve the cleanliness of its premises.

Food operators have to keep their premises clean and well managed, while staff must be adequately trained on proper food safety management, said SFA.

Offenders can face a fine of up to $10,000 and/or jail time of up to a year, it added.

People who encounter poor hygiene practices in food establishments are advised not to patronise them and provide feedback on SFA's feedback form.