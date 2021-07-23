Singapore Food Agency recalls Le Gall cream cheese products over pesticide presence

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) has recalled four types of cream cheese products, as they contain a pesticide.

This follows the European Commission's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issuing a notification on the recall of Le Gall cream cheese products from France due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

In smaller amounts, it is used as a pesticide and a sterilising agent.

The SFA said in a statement on Friday (July 23) that it had directed two importers - Classic Fine Foods (S) and Angliss Singapore - to recall the products.

The affected items are: Le Gall Cream Cheese Plain (150g); Le Gall Cream Cheese Garlic & Herbs (150g); Le Gall Cream Cheese Strawberry (150g); and Le Gall Natural Cream Cheese (1kg).

The recall is still in progress.

Consumers who have purchased the products should not eat them, said the SFA.

"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice," it added.