SFA orders recall of Now Foods Royal Jelly Capsules which contains banned drug

SINGAPORE - Those who have purchased Now Foods Royal Jelly Capsules are advised not to consume it, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a statement on Wednesday (July 28).

SFA said it had detected metronidazole, a globally banned antibiotic in food-producing animals, in the capsules.

Those who have consumed the product and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice or go to their point of purchase with enquiries, said SFA.

Under the Singapore Food Regulations, metronidazole is prohibited in food products and SFA has directed the importers, Bloom Concept Pte Ltd, to recall the affected batches.

The product was imported from the United States and comes in a packing size of 60 capsules.