Children are not more prone to getting infected with Covid-19: Experts

SINGAPORE - Even as more than 40 students and pupils from some 30 schools have come down with Covid-19 in the past month, there is insufficient evidence to conclude that children are more prone now to being infected with the virus, and the rise in infections is likely to be the result of them being in close proximity with one another, experts said.

The new variants that are circulating are generally more contagious as well, they noted.

The rise in infections includes a cluster at Learning Point tuition centre, which has 28 cases as at Friday (May 21).

On that same day, Singapore also reported its first incidence of school-based transmission.

But there is little to suggest that children are more prone to infection with the currently circulating strains of the virus, said Professor Paul Tambyah, Deputy Director of the National University of Singapore (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine's Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme.

Rather, the reason more children have returned positive Covid-19 tests is due to cluster settings, such as the tuition centre or a school bus, both of which have become the epicentres of two large clusters, Prof Tambyah said.

Current evidence also does not point to children being more likely to be infected with the B1617 variant than with the original strain. Official data from the Press Trust of India suggest that the proportion of children infected during the first and second waves of the pandemic in India is similar, Prof Tambyah added.

Associate Professor Sylvie Alonso, co-director of NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine's Infectious Diseases Translational Research Programme, said that more aggressive testing among the younger age group could also be a reason that more cases have surfaced.

"We seem to also see that the B1617 variant is overall more transmissible than the previous variants - across all age groups - hence affecting more children as well," Prof Alonso added.

The risk of severe disease for those under the age of 18 is much lower than for adults, Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, vice-dean of global health at the National University of Singapore Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said, noting that those under the age of 18 are still less susceptible to infection.

"Babies under one and children with underlying medical conditions such as diabetes and chronic lung disease may be more likely to get severe Covid-19, but generally those under 18 are far less likely to get severe Covid-19 compared to adults," Prof Hsu said.

There is, however, a very rare and serious condition, known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome - a condition where different body parts can become inflamed - that is only seen in children and is associated with Covid-19 infection, but Singapore has yet to see a case, Prof Hsu noted.

However, children remain a weak link in Singapore's fight against Covid-19.

Young children tend not to be able to wear masks or observe safe distancing measures well, Prof Hsu said.

"So even though they are individually less at risk for serious illness or for spreading the virus, collectively the risk will add up, particularly at tuition centres and other enrichment classes and play locations where children from multiple schools typically congregate," he said.

Children who are infected can also be carriers and transmitters of the virus without even realising it because they will be mostly asymptomatic, Prof Alonso said, adding that it will be a concern if they transmit the virus to vulnerable people in their household who could develop a severe form of the disease.

"Hence the idea of vaccinating this age group is a way to protect the vulnerable," Prof Tambyah said. The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on Tuesday (May 18) extended its authorisation for those aged 12 to 15 to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.