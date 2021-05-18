Catholic High School pupil tests positive for Covid-19; had attended Learning Point tuition centre

SINGAPORE - A Primary 2 pupil who attends Catholic High School has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a letter sent to parents on Tuesday (May 18), seen by The Straits Times, the school said it was informed about the case on Tuesday and that the pupil had attended the same tuition centre, Learning Point, as an earlier case.

The letter said the boy was last in school on May 12 and was well then.

As at Monday, 20 Covid-19 patients have been linked to a cluster that was first detected when a 50-year-old Learning Point tutor tested positive for the virus on May 12.

Of these, 12 are primary school pupils.

All close contacts of the Catholic High pupil have been issued a leave of absence, the letter said. It added that parents will be notified of any updates.

The latest case comes ahead of Wednesday, when all primary, secondary schools and junior colleges will shift to full home-based learning until the end of term on May 28.

Parents from both the primary and secondary sections of Catholic High confirmed with ST that they had received a letter about the case on Parents Gateway, a portal developed by the Ministry of Education and GovTech.

Ms Ong, 42, who declined to give her full name and has a son in Secondary 2 at the school, was notified at around 5pm.

She said: "When the news broke about cases in tuition centres, we knew there was the chance more schools would be involved. I know of parents who have kept their children at home since Monday."

Ms Yvonne Chan, 49, whose son is in Primary 6 at the school, said: "I was a bit surprised when I heard about it. But I don't blame anyone for such a scenario because anyone can be infected.

"From tomorrow onward, we will hardly go out and monitor him for any symptoms over the next few days."