37 students from 25 schools in S'pore infected in May so far

SINGAPORE - A total of 37 students from 25 schools have been infected with Covid-19 this month, including six new cases reported on Thursday (May 20).

This includes 15 cases linked to a cluster at the Learning Point tuition centre and another 11 to one at Changi Airport Terminal 3.

The affected schools range from pre-schools to primary and secondary schools, a madrasah, junior college and several institutes of higher learning.

The Learning Point cluster emerged after a 50-year-old Singaporean woman who teaches at its Parkway Centre branch tested positive for the virus on May 12. The cluster now has 28 cases.

The Changi Airport cluster was uncovered after an 88-year-old cleaner for Ramky Cleantech Services was found to have the virus on May 5. As at Thursday night, the cluster has 100 cases and is the largest active cluster in Singapore.

Among schools, Kong Hwa School has four pupils aged eight to nine who are linked to the Learning Point cluster.

St Stephen's School and St Andrew's Junior School have each reported three cases.

The pupils from St Andrew's Junior School have been linked to the Learning Point cluster, as have two of the St Stephen's School pupils.

The third pupil from St Stephen's School is linked to the Changi Airport cluster.

Singapore Polytechnic has four students who have been infected, including three aged 16, 18 and 19, and a 32-year-old adult learner.

The younger three have not yet been linked to any cluster, while the 32-year-old has been linked to eight other cases.

A number of students in the Learning Point cluster also attended tuition classes elsewhere.

Two seven-year-old girls from CHIJ (Katong) Primary and Maha Bodhi School both attended the Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel centre.

Others from the Learning Point cluster attended the Wang Learning Centre at East Coast and The Learning Lab at United Square.

Three pupils linked to the Changi Airport cluster also attended tuition classes together at the EduFirst Learning Centre in Hougang. They are two boys from Yio Chu Kang Primary and one from Palm View Primary.

The HCL Education Centre in Katong V has also reported a Covid-19 case among its students.

Affected pre-schools include My First Skool at Westgate, the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Pre-school and the Skool4Kidz Preschool in Punggol Way, with one pupil each.