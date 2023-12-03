COP28 targets methane emissions as quick fix to reduce global warming

DUBAI – Oil and gas companies, governments and philanthropy have announced a flurry of pledges at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai to tackle methane, one of the most potent greenhouse gases whose emissions scientists say need to be urgently checked to reduce the threat from global warming.

The announcements, while generally earning praise, were also greeted with scepticism by civil society, which fears the voluntary pledges tackle only emissions from oil and gas production and not the much greater proportion of emissions created when oil and gas are burned by consumers.

Methane is the main component of natural gas and can leak from oil and gas drilling sites, pipelines and processing plants. Many of the leaks go undetected.

The gas is a major concern because in the first 20 years after release to the atmosphere, it is 86 times more powerful than carbon dioxide in trapping heat in the atmosphere. And emissions are rising.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), methane is responsible for around 30 per cent of the rise in global temperatures since the industrial revolution.

At a media briefing for an initiative supported by Bloomberg Philanthropies and announced at COP28 on Dec 2, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry said: “There’s no way to keep the earth’s temperature at 1.5 deg C if we’re not focused, super-focused on methane now.”

More than 150 nations have now signed up to the voluntary Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched in 2021 at COP26 in Glasgow, with the aim of cutting global methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

Achieving this would be the equivalent of cutting all the emissions from cars, trucks and planes in the world, Mr Kerry said.

Wetlands, farm animals, rice cultivation and landfills also emit methane, but tackling the emissions from the oil and gas sector is regarded as an affordable and quick way to fight global warming.

“It’s the easiest, quickest, cheapest, simplest form of reducing what’s happening within the climate crisis,” said Mr Kerry, pointing to better monitoring and maintenance of pipelines, halting flaring and venting of excess gas.

At a separate event, Mr Kerry said more than U$1 billion (S$1.33 billion) in grant financing has been raised by the United States, European Union and philanthropic donations in the past year to help slash methane emissions, with the money mainly focused on helping low and middle-income countries.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), COP28 host, said it will contribute US$100 million to a World Bank fund for grants to help reduce the release of methane by national oil companies in developing countries.

The Biden administration also unveiled final regulations that would target US oil and gas industry releases of methane.

The US Environmental Protection Agency said in a statement that the policies would ban routine flaring of natural gas produced by newly drilled oil wells; require oil companies to monitor for leaks from well sites and compressor stations; and establish a programme to use third-party remote sensing to detect large methane releases from so-called “super emitters”.

In a separate initiative, the COP28 UAE Presidency and Saudi Arabia launched the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, involving 50 companies representing more than 40 per cent of global oil production.

Signatories have committed to net-zero operations by 2050 at the latest, and ending routine flaring by 2030, and near-zero upstream methane emissions. Upstream refers to drilling and oil and gas extraction.

The signatories include BP, ENI, Saudi Aramco, Shell, Pertamina of Indonesia, Petronas of Malaysia and Australia’s Woodside Energy Group.