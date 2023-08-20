All you need to know about PM Lee's National Day Rally speech

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Missed the National Day Rally speech? Recap the key announcements from a $7b Majulah Package to new 'Plus' HDB flats.

8 highlights of NDR 2023: New Plus flats, $7b Majulah Package with retirement help for ‘young seniors’

Here are eight key announcements from PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech.

$7b Majulah Package to help S’poreans aged 50 and older meet retirement needs

PM Lee unveiled the Majulah Package where lower and middle income citizens will receive CPF and MediSave top-ups for retirement and medical needs.

HDB to launch new ‘Plus’ flats at choicer locations with 10-year MOP, stricter conditions

 There will be a new 'Standard, Plus, Prime' framework for all new BTO projects from the second half of 2024.

New public housing framework needed to ensure affordability, fairness and good social mix

There will be a new 'Plus' category of flats for Build-To-Order projects in locations deemed to be attractive.

Singles can buy 2-room flexi BTO flats in all locations from second half of 2024

They can apply for such flats across all types of BTO projects under a new classification framework.

Retrenched workers to get interim financial support while reskilling for better jobs

Details of the new Government scheme will be provided after the Forward SG public consultation ends.

Active ageing centres to be expanded to help seniors stay active and healthy

While the Government plays a big role in providing care, seniors must also do their part to look after themselves, PM Lee said.

S’pore to weather storm of economic uncertainty, global warming affecting food prices

The country is expecting positive growth in 2023, said PM Lee.

Recent controversies do not delay leadership renewal timetable, says PM Lee

He added that the 4G ministers needed the support of every Singaporean.

Govt studying if Assurance Package can be enhanced to help S’poreans cope with GST hike

PM Lee said he has asked Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to study carefully if the package can be further enhanced.

