NDR 2023: Active ageing centres to be expanded to help seniors stay active and healthy

SINGAPORE – The network of Active Ageing Centres (AACs) where seniors can drop in to enjoy a range of activities will be expanded.

Their services and reach will also be enhanced in an effort to keep an expanding pool of older people active and healthy.

From karaoke and dance classes to a cafe corner, such centres will have something for everyone, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech on Sunday.

Currently, about one in five Singaporeans is a senior, aged 65 and above. By 2030, nearly one in four Singaporeans will be a senior.

Active ageing, and making homes and precincts more senior-friendly are part of preparations as Singapore – one of the world’s fastest-ageing nations – moves from being an aged society to a super-aged one.

“This has massive social and economic implications,” said PM Lee. “We have much to do to help our seniors age well.”

While the Government plays a big role in providing care, seniors must also do their part to look after themselves, he said.

Citing how the preventive care strategy Healthier SG aims to get everyone to take more responsibility for their health, PM Lee said that when people enrol in it, they get a personalised health plan. This includes when to go for screenings and vaccinations, among other things.

Their doctor could also guide them on how to be more active, have a healthier diet or quit smoking.

“But while your GP can suggest or even arrange these for you, only you can decide to follow through and do them,” he said, adding that both he and his wife, Madam Ho Ching, have signed up for Healthier SG.

Beyond fending off sickness, ageing well is about staying well both physically and mentally, he stressed.

One of the biggest threats to the well-being of seniors is loneliness as many seniors today are living alone and they risk becoming socially isolated, he pointed out.

“It is important that someone keeps regularly in touch with them.

“It is also important that they keep active and have a social network for mutual support.”