NDR 2023: Govt studying if Assurance Package can be enhanced to help S’poreans cope with GST hike

SINGAPORE – The Finance Minister will study carefully if the Assurance Package for GST can be further enhanced, as the goods and services tax (GST) is set to go up to 9 per cent in 2024, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Sunday.

During his Mandarin speech at the National Day Rally, PM Lee said the Assurance Package will continue as planned, and that he is confident it will be effective in offsetting the impact of the 1 percentage point GST hike.

“But I am sure you are wondering, Could we further enhance the Assurance Package, so everyone gets a little more help?” he said.

To that, PM Lee said he has asked Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong to study the matter carefully.

He added: “Let’s wait – and of course, we hope for good news.”

The Assurance Package, first announced in Budget 2020, aims to cushion the impact of the GST increase for Singaporeans.

The $6 billion support package was later beefed up to $6.6 billion at Budget 2022, and then enhanced again to $9.6 billion in Budget 2023.

The GST rate was raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent on Jan 1, 2023, and will go up another point on Jan 1, 2024.

The support package represents the Government’s commitment to ensure that the impact of the GST increase will be offset for the majority of Singaporean households for at least five years, and for lower-income households for about 10 years.

Among the enhancements made in February was a new Cost-of-Living Special Payment of between $200 and $400 for each eligible adult Singaporean.

An additional senior bonus of between $200 and $300 was also introduced for eligible Singaporean aged 55 and above, while cash payouts were increased by between $300 and $650 for eligible Singaporeans. This brings the total amount received by each adult Singaporean to between $700 and $2,250 over five years.

As with his Rally speech in 2022, PM Lee displayed a calendar to show that there are various ongoing subsidies to reduce the burden of rising costs for Singaporeans.

These include cash payouts and MediSave top-ups in August; subsidies in September; U-Save and service and conservancy charges rebates in October; and the Assurance Package Cash payout in December.

In January 2024, Community Development Council (CDC) Vouchers will be issued again – “in time for everyone to buy goodies for Chinese New Year”, he said.

“We have kept our promise to take care of Singaporeans,” he said.