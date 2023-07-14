All quiet for now: Tekka Market and Food Centre closed for upgrading works

SINGAPORE - The often bustling Tekka Market and Food Centre has been quiet for over a week now, since it closed for repairs and re-decoration (R&R) work.

Stallholders and regulars alike said they are keenly awaiting the food centre’s reopening. In the meantime, all but six stallholders are taking a break. The National Environment Agency (NEA) told The Straits Times that the six are operating at temporary stalls at hawker centres and markets at places like Cambridge Road, Geylang Bahru and Smith Street.

Tanjong Pagar Town Council, which is overseeing Tekka’s facelift, said works will include installing new flooring, fresh paint, new tables, chairs and fans, as well as upgraded toilets.

Bird spikes on the ceiling will be repaired and bird nettings near the cooked food section will be added. The spalling concrete above the wet market beam will be repaired, to ensure structural integrity.

All basement sewer pipes will also be replaced.

Upgrading works, which began on July 3, will continue till Aug 31 for retail stores on the second floor, and Sept 30 for the cooked food and wet market stalls on the first floor.

The last upgrade for the 284 market stalls, 119 hawkers and 55 commercial shops was in 2017 when the building facade was repainted, an exhaust system was installed at cooked food stalls, and tables and chairs at the cooked food area were replaced.

In 2008, Tekka underwent the Hawkers Upgrading Programme by NEA. The market was closed for about 18 months, and a temporary market was sited at the open field near Race Course Road.

No temporary market was set up for the 2017 upgrade, nor was there one for the current upgrade.

A town council spokesman said: “As the current project is only expected to last three to six months, it is not cost-effective to set up a temporary market. The town council has worked closely with NEA to assist stallholders who are interested, to apply for vacant stalls in other hawker centres.”